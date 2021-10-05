Jurgen’s baking choice has enraged Great British Bake Off viewers.

Fans of the Great British Bake Off were not pleased with one of Jurgen’s bakes on tonight’s episode.

Jurgen has been a fan favorite since the beginning, because to his charisma and excellent abilities.

He was named star baker in the first two weeks of the competition.

On tonight’s show, however, things changed as he struggled with bread week.

And his first bake didn’t go over too well with the crowd.

The candidates were given the task of making focaccia by Paul Hollywood.

Jurgen stated that he was making focaccia with kippers and boiled egg, which he described as his favorite British dish.

Jurgen’s choice of flavor, on the other hand, astounded the audience.

“Kippers and cooked eggs?” Matthew tweeted. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

“Kippers?” Adrian wondered. For the first three weeks, Jurgen plainly does not want the strain of becoming the star baker.”

“I’m not a fan of focaccia to begin with, but kippers and boiled eggs????” said Atlas.

“Kippers focaccia?” Andy inquired. Jürgen, you’ve been doing a fantastic job.”

“I’ve been raving how fantastic Jürgen is all week, and now I’ve just started watching #GBBO and he’s putting kippers in focaccia,” Ben tweeted. Why, Jürgen, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why

His focaccia did not impress judges Paul and Prue Leith.

It had a “wet base,” according to Paul, and “needs more proving, less baking.”

“I’m not completely sold on the flavors,” Prue said.

“I adore kippers, but I think they could have been a little better.”