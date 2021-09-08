Jurgen Klopp’s team selection conundrum before of the Leeds match, which might see the debut of the new third kit.

On Wednesday, September 8, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino are all suspended for Liverpool’s match against Leeds this weekend.

The Brazilian Football Federation has retaliated by asking FIFA to impose the “five-day rule” after the Reds refused to release the players so they could play for their country.

Firmino’s injury means he won’t be available for the trip to Leeds, but the loss of Alisson and Fabinho would be devastating.

Liverpool will now decide what to do next, according to The Washington Newsday, but they believe the aforementioned players should be permitted to play for the team.

After the transfers of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Rio Ferdinand makes a claim for Virgil van Dijk.

It’s not just the club that wants to see the three players play this weekend against Leeds.

Fans have expressed their disappointment with the move by taking to social media to express their anger.

The looming ban has angered Reds fans, who have called it “total rubbish” and “absolutely ludicrous.”

If Liverpool had allowed the players to fly, they would have been subjected to a ten-day quarantine upon their return to the UK, meaning they would have missed the next four games.

Liverpool’s third kit for the 2021/2022 season was unveiled on a lighter note.

Since the 2014/2015 season, no yellow kit has been worn. However, the color is most closely linked with the 1980s.

The red and yellow collar and sleeve trim was inspired by the chequered flags flown by fans in Rome during the 1977 European Cup final victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The strip is available for pre-order starting today.