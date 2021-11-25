Jurgen Klopp’s signing of Thiago Alcantara has rejuvenated Liverpool’s season.

Thiago Alcantara stole the show as Liverpool extended their immaculate Champions League group stage campaign with another superb win over Porto.

Jurgen Klopp had the luxury of making a number of changes to his starting lineup with qualifying to the knockout phase already guaranteed, resting important players ahead of this weekend’s Premier League showdown against Southampton.

Thiago, on the other hand, held his place in the starting lineup, playing with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Tyler Morton in an unconventional midfield trio.

Thiago has primarily operated as a deep-lying playmaker who would get on the ball and seek to control a match through his passing throughout his career.

Fabinho, on the other hand, is vital for Liverpool, and he is one of Europe’s greatest when he plays just front of the defense, sweeping up any threat.

Thiago has tended to play a little higher, more often as a number eight, as a result of this.

Even though Fabinho was not in the starting lineup on Wednesday, he continued to play as an eight. Interestingly, he’s played on the left in his previous two games, whereas last season he was mostly deployed on the right.

Thiago is less of a critical cog between the team’s units when he plays as an eight than when he plays as a six, but his more natural advanced placement on the pitch allows him to use his technical skills to affect play inside the offensive third.

Despite the fact that his deeper position meant goals and assists would become rare, many critics have cited his lack of attacking contributions as a point against him throughout his career.

However, now that he’s playing at a higher level, we’re starting to see the kind of impact he can have on creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold had more shot-creating moves than the Spanish international against Arsenal on Saturday. On Wednesday night, he added two more, putting him in second place behind only Mohamed Salah and Neco Williams.

He was unfortunate not to add a third goal to his tally, as his superb ball into the foot of a somewhat offside Sadio Mane resulted in the goal being disallowed.

Later in the game, however, he received his just reward for an outstanding performance, delicately caressing home an exquisite.