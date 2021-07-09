Jurgen Klopp’s reasoning for a crucial Liverpool pre-season decision, as well as when friendlies may be announced

Liverpool supporters eager to see the customary pre-season friendly at Tranmere Rovers return this summer were disappointed to learn on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp and his team are ready to travel to Austria rather than begin their preparations for the upcoming season on Merseyside.

In the lack of a proper tour due to coronavirus limitations, the Reds have started the new season overseas for the second year in a row.

And Klopp has his reasons for wanting to get his players out of their typical training environment before the Premier League season begins.

As the foundations for a new season are created, the Liverpool manager believes in putting his players in a position where even their spare time is spent with comrades.

This extra interaction strengthens the relationships between the players and, in the case of new signings, aids in the formation of such bonds.

With Liverpool still to announce a date for their return to England, they should have plenty of time to socialize.

The Reds’ pre-season plans are described as “fluid” by the club’s executives, with even the friendly matches they will play in Austria still to be finalised.

Because of their geographical proximity and close links, RB Salzburg is likely to be mentioned as a prospective opponent.

However, considering their current schedule, sources close to the Austrian champions believe that is improbable.

Matthias Jaissle’s team will kick off their season in earnest next Friday when they face WSC Hertha in the Austrian Cup, having already played a handful of friendlies.

In addition to possible fixtures, coronavirus limitations will have a significant impact on when Liverpool returns from their base in Austria.

With the Delta model gaining traction in continental Europe, a quick return to the UK isn’t out of the question.

Liverpool will not be needed to quarantine upon their return from Tyrol, at least as things stand.

Klopp and his team are regarded part of an elite sporting bubble that is not subject to the ordinary restrictions, as was the case for last season’s Champions League games.

As a result, they should be able to participate in more friendly matches when they return.