Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool training hints indicate to an extra offensive option.

Alex Oxlade-adaptability Chamberlain’s might be Jurgen Klopp’s secret weapon in the 2021/22 season, allowing him to reignite his Liverpool career.

Many people were surprised when Liverpool pursued a deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain in August 2017.

Klopp, on the other hand, saw the 27-year-untapped old’s potential at the time and believed he was the best guy to resurrect the former Arsenal midfielder’s career.

And, despite the fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain signed a four-year contract, there are still questions about his place in the team.

The questions concerning the England international, though, are not about his abilities, but about where he will fit into this Liverpool team next season.

During his time at Anfield, Oxlade-Chamberlain has mostly been used as a centre midfielder, which was a significant element in encouraging him to join Klopp’s Liverpool project after he publicly expressed his desire to play more centrally during his time at Arsenal.

After Arsenal’s FA Cup victory in May 2017, Oxlade-Chamberlain commented, “Playing for a side like Arsenal, it ends up being more of a right-wing role.”

“I get the ball from a deeper position, and the ball is more likely to end up in my hands.

“At the end of the day, it has provided me with minutes, and I am not one to complain.”

“However, the center-mid position… I’ve always wanted to be Steven Gerrard, so there’s still a chance!”

Following the transfer of Phillippe Coutinho, Oxlade-Reds Chamberlain’s career sprang into life in January 2018. Liverpool had a vacancy at number eight, and the 27-year-old was anxious to show that it could be filled within.

Both the Premier League and the Champions League saw outstanding goals versus Manchester City.

However, in April 2018, the midfielder was sidelined for the better part of a year due to an ACL injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to establish himself in Klopp’s squad since his return, despite the fact that they have gone from strength-to-strength in recent seasons, winning both the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, indications from Pep Lijnder's first week at Liverpool's pre-season camp in Austria suggest that Oxlade-Chamberlain might be a significant asset.