Jurgen Klopp’s difficulty with Trent Alexander-Arnold has arisen as a result of the Liverpool shift.

“It’s up to you (as journalists), as well as City, Chelsea, and United, to find out what we’ve done this year!”

When speaking to The Athletic about how the Reds strive to improve season after season, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders issued a challenge to the viewing world.

Because the club’s primary players have been in place for some years, tactical tweaks are the most obvious approach to freshen up the patterns of play.

While Lijnders will hope that opponent managers and experts haven’t totally missed Liverpool’s newest evolution, one change has been obvious: Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing more centrally at times.

A quick glance at his chance creation map demonstrates this. Whereas many of the right-vital back’s passes used to come from the zone between the penalty area’s border and the touchline, a bigger percentage of them now come from in front of the box.

Alexander-Arnold has already generated three opportunities with through-balls in the league this season, which may not seem like a lot, but it’s more than he’s had in any previous full season and only two short of his four-year total.

The best example came against Burnley, when Liverpool’s number 66 found Sadio Mane with a stunning first-time ball, allowing the Senegalese forward to put the Reds 2-0 up, a lead they held for the rest of the game.

Trent created seven chances against the Clarets, his joint-highest total in a Premier League game in his career. However, he has not been nearly as productive in previous games.

We can judge a player’s quality of opportunities by looking at their projected assists (xA). They work in the same manner as anticipated goals do, by examining the likelihood of a similar opportunity resulting in a goal in the past.

In recent years, Alexander-Arnold has been remarkably consistent in this regard. His xA average over the last three seasons has been 0.28 per 90 minutes, with a range between.