Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Everton have been slammed by Simon Jordan.

Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, and Divock Origi are among the Blues players who have had major injuries, with Van Dijk’s injury in this match last year ruining his season.

“It’s a shame I have to say it, but in the last five years, we were the fairest team in England and, for the most part, the fairest team in Europe,” Klopp stated ahead of the derby.

“You want to win the ball in the proper manner and then play it from there.” We participate in football. We’re still an emotional squad, but you have to know how to channel that emotion.” Jordan, on the other hand, believes that roughness is a necessary aspect of the game and dismissed the German’s remarks as ‘flaky.’

On talkSPORT, he stated, “I find myself looking at Klopp and going, ‘I don’t know, that sounds a bit flimsy.'”

“A Merseyside derby is a significant game. If you can’t have a little blood and passion in one of English football’s biggest games….really?” You can’t take the sting out of a game like this because the heat comes from the crowd, and the players react to it.

“Without Jurgen Klopp’s direction, the referees are perfectly capable of refereeing this game.”

In October of last year, Van Dijk was the victim of a powerful challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

As a result of the tackle, the Dutchman sustained an anterior cruciate ligament damage and was forced to sit out for nine months.

He’ll now return to Goodison Park for the first time since the 2-2 draw as the Reds attempt to cut the gap on Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with Everton hoping to rebound from a bad run of form.