Jurgen Klopp’s biggest concern has subsided as Liverpool’s faith in Mohamed Salah rises.

The postponing of Leeds United’s visit on Boxing Day alleviated Jurgen Klopp’s fixture concerns.

While the game’s cancellation was disappointing for everyone at Liverpool, it did at least assuage the fears of a manager who had been worried about playing three games in six days around Christmas and New Year’s.

That schedule is typical of most weeks at Anfield, given how the fixtures come thick and fast at the top level of English football, but Klopp had been irritated by the games on the 26th and 28th.

The Reds boss criticised the fixture pile-up after Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, calling it a “joke” and “impossible.”

“I have no objection to Boxing Day; it is a beautiful game that no one wants to cancel or erase,” Klopp added.

“But