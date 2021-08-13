Jurgen Klopp will relish Liverpool’s title advantage over Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

The new season is less than 24 hours away, and Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are gearing up to reclaim the Premier League title from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

We asked reporters from each of the clubs that Liverpool are anticipated to compete for the Premier League title with – both Manchester clubs and Chelsea – what their teams think about the Reds in a special podcast exclusively for members of the Blood Red Club.

This is what they had to say, with a consistent theme running through their responses: Liverpool may have been overlooked. Klopp and his players, on the other hand, will adore it.

“Liverpool have been virtually hard done by because people appear to have forgotten just how excellent they are under Klopp, and they seem to be going under the radar,” says Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News.

“Manchester United fans believe City, Chelsea, and United will win the title, but Liverpool are still the best team in the league when they are at their best and have their strongest players out.

“They may not have as much squad depth as Liverpool, and they may not have as many attacking alternatives, but they are a team in the conversation, even if United fans do not see them as title challengers at all.”

“I believe most City fans see Chelsea as their major competitor, rather than Liverpool,” says Alex Brotherton, Man City fan brand writer for the MEN.

“This is due to Liverpool’s lack of transfer activity – aside from Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig early in the window – and what happened with Chelsea last season, when they lost the FA Cup and the Champions League to them.

“If they sign Romelu Lukaku, that will remain the case, and I believe Chelsea are better positioned to challenge.

“Once Liverpool get Van Dijk back and he has some games under his belt, they’ll look a lot more solid, and the signing of Konate can only be a good thing, but I’m just wondering if there has been.”

