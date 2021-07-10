Jurgen Klopp will examine ‘Polish Lionel Messi’ and nine other Liverpool kids more closely.

Liverpool have named their pre-season training squad, which will begin on Monday in Austria.

In Salzburg, Jurgen Klopp’s team will begin preparations for the 2021/22 season, with eleven Liverpool teenagers included to the 34-man group.

But who are the newcomers who have piqued the manager’s interest?

The ECHO takes a look at the up-and-coming Reds who are headed to Austria.

Cain is everything a Klopp midfielder should be: flexible, intelligent, quick on the ball, forward-thinking, and upbeat.

Since joining the academy as a nine-year-old, the 19-year-old has already won the FA Youth Cup, signed his first professional contract, made his senior debut, and trained with the first team.

Cain made his senior debut in 2019/20, starring in the FA Cup fourth round replay victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The midfielder played a key role with Clarkson and Jones, with whom he grew up at Kirkby, and has remained involved with first-team training ever since.

Clarkson’s inclusion in Klopp’s pre-season squad is unsurprising given that the 19-year-old made his first-team debut in December.

The all-action midfielder has risen quickly through Liverpool’s ranks.

Clarkson made his Liverpool Under-18 debut as an Under-16, and he quickly established himself as a regular for Barry Lewtas’ side, becoming a key member of the FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2019.

Clarkson, who had captained the young team on a few occasions before to making the move up, was then called up to the Under-23 squad.

The greatest Liverpool moment for the set-piece specialist to date, however, was working with the first team on a regular basis in 2020.

Marcelo Pitaluga might be Alisson’s heir apparent at Liverpool.

Since his arrival last year, the £1 million transfer from Fluminense has impressed for the Under-23s, but he suffered an injury in February.

However, the young Brazilian has been exercising in Portugal with Virgil van Dijk in preparation for his return from injury before the start of the season.

Van Dijk isn’t the only well-known Liverpool figure to work with the wonderkid.

When he went home last year, Alisson, a fellow Brazilian goalkeeper, was photographed practising with his brother Muriel and Pitaluga.

The 18-year-first old’s taste of first-team football will come during Liverpool’s pre-season in Austria.

data-instgrm-captioned=blockquote class=“instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned=blockquote class=“instagram-media” data-instgrm-caption

data-instgrm-permalink=”” data-instgrm-permalink=”” data-instgrm-permalink=”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ19madpgJH/?utm source=ig embed&utm campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=“13” style=”background:#FFF;” data-instgrm-version=“13” data-instgrm-version=“13” data-in The summary comes to a close.