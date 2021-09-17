Jurgen Klopp will be happy with Paddy Pimblett’s selection of the best ever Liverpool Premier League XI.

Paddy Pimblett has named his all-time Premier League XI, which includes several players from Jurgen Klopp’s current side.

The UFC star is a die-hard Liverpool supporter who can often be seen at Anfield, where he used to have a season ticket.

‘ Paddy the Baddy’hasn’t surprised with his selections in his squad, despite making headlines in the ring with his performances, including a sensational debut UFC victory against Luigi Vendramini.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah are all on his team, which is dominated by current Liverpool players.

Pimblett said you couldn’t overlook the present wingers while explaining his decisions, and he made a dig at former Liverpool winger Stewart Downing.

“You can’t really find a better pair of wingers than Salah and Mane, at least not in my lifetime. He said MOTDx, “You’re not putting in Stewart Downing are you?”

Former striker Luis Suarez is also in the group, with Pimblett recalling the Uruguayan’s brilliant season alongside Daniel Sturridge.

“Suarez was absolutely outrageous during that season when he ripped the Premier League apart. We were comparing Suarez and Sturridge’s stats to entire teams during that season. That season, I’m sure they scored 54 goals.”

In terms of this season, Pimblett is baffled as to why Liverpool is being dismissed as a title candidate and has made a bold prediction.

“It’s crazy how many people have written us off just because we haven’t signed anyone. We never signed anyone during the season in which we finished first with 99 points. To me, it makes no difference. We’re going to be champions of the league.”

Mane, Alonso, Gerrard, Salah; Coutinho; Suarez. Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Carragher, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mane, Alonso, Gerrard, Salah; Coutinho; Suarez.