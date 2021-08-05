Jurgen Klopp welcomes Takumi Minamino to Liverpool and singles out Kostas Tsimikas.

Takumi Minamino is welcomed at Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, who singles out Kostas Tsimikas.

Jurgen Klopp was encouraged by Liverpool’s pressing tactics in their back-to-back triumphs over Bologna on Thursday.

The Reds took the lead against the Italians through Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, before Takumi Minamino’s strike secured Klopp’s side a second victory on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Both of Liverpool’s goals came as a result of the Reds dispossessing Bologna on the outskirts of their own penalty area, and Klopp was pleased with the press’s implementation as the Premier League season kicks off on August 14 against Norwich.

Klopp remarked on LFCTV, “I enjoy the way in which we scored the goals; the opponents despised it because they lost the ball, but it was beautiful play [from us]against a defensive-minded club.”

“I had a lot of fun with a lot of things. It was particularly amazing in the second game, when we kept possession of the ball and passed at the correct tempo to get them going.

“I liked the beat we were creating, and we tallied the possibilities we had and understood we had to seize them.

“We generated more chances than we scored, but Taki scored after a beautiful ball from Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri),” says the coach.

“We could have scored more with the [missed]penalty, but it’s all right, no one was wounded, and everything is great right now.

“I am pleased because it was 60 minutes for a number of individuals, 45 minutes for some, and 15 minutes for others, which is exactly what we planned for today.

“I’m sure we spent a lot of time working on [pressing], but as we talked about after the last game, it doesn’t always work.

He explains, “We don’t always win the ball in that area, but it’s still the right thing to do.”

“We drove them to make mistakes and aimed to drive them to different areas where they could win the ball, such as the sidelines.

“It doesn’t always take one pass to score; sometimes it takes two or three, but we put pressure on the opposition and can do whatever we want while the other team can’t, which is a significant advantage in football.”

