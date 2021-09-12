Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, makes a transfer claim for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp was taken aback by Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to quit Juventus before returning to Old Trafford.

He scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, marking his return to the Premier League after a 12-year absence.

The German head coach refused to say whether he was pleased that the four-time Ballon d’Or winner was back in England’s top division.

Before joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, he said that Manchester City’s pursuit of Ronaldo was “wonderful fun.”

“I’ve already played Cristiano. Yes, I’m glad he’s at United. No, I can’t say it’s not true,” Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports before of Liverpool’s match against Leeds United.

“When I initially heard rumors that he wanted to leave Juventus, I was astonished, but not because of United.

“I had no idea, I’m not in the Juventus circle where people notify me of what’s going on there on a regular basis, so I was astonished. Oh, that’ll be a lot of fun for United, so United did it. All right, in a free world, they can do as they please.”