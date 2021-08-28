Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has delivered a warning to Manchester City’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed that his team’s long-term strategy meant they never considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi this summer.

After electing to leave Juventus, the Portuguese is allegedly in negotiations with Man City about a return to the Premier League, while the Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer after La Liga’s salary regulations prevented Barcelona from locking him down to a new contract.

With just four days until the transfer window closes, the Reds boss reveals he’ll be keeping a close eye on Pep Guardiola’s side to see if they can entice Ronaldo back to the Premier League.

When outlining how Liverpool operates, he cautioned that such a signing could jeopardize long-term success.

“Actually, I’m watching it like a football fan. When asked about Ronaldo, the German said, “I have no more knowledge about it, and you probably have far more knowledge about it, whether it will happen or not, than I have.”

“It’s not for me to pass judgment on that. It’s about seeing if other teams can do things like this; it’s certainly not a sustainable financial model. We will have the advantage of that in three or four years, but it is for today and immediately if that happens.

“That is definitely how some clubs operate, and that is perfectly acceptable, but there must be other options. A year and two years later, there must be a team, at least for us. And now it’s been three years.

“You have to be successful. We believed that winning trophies is nice, but that it is not achievable every year, even with the best team in the world. If that isn’t possible, you must nevertheless ensure that you grow as a team and a club.

“That’s what we did, and that’s what we’ll continue to do. Anything else is out of our control. We’ll keep an eye on it like the rest of you and see what happens.”

Klopp also refuted accusations that players like Messi or Ronaldo are signed for commercial motives, claiming that when it comes to transfers, he only considers football factors.

“There could be a business side to it, especially with Messi and Ronaldo.”

“The summary comes to an end.”