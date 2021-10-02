Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool FC, compares Premier League players who haven’t received the Covid jab to drunk drivers.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, is baffled as to why Premier League players are refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to a survey released this week, only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have properly vaccinated 50% or more of their squads, with the overall average being around one-third of all players.

On this front, Liverpool has excelled most of their opponents, with Klopp revealing a vaccination rate of 99 percent.

He also took a shot at individuals who refuse to be vaccinated, as well as anti-vaxxers who spread conspiracy theories and those who accept the fallacies.

“Where did I receive the information that makes me think it’s a good idea to get vaccinated?” He explained, “I called doctors I’ve known for years.”

“When you don’t know what to do, you consult a specialist. I’m a little naive, but I don’t understand why we can’t give counsel.

“I describe it in terms of drunk driving. We were probably all in a circumstance where we had a few beers and thought to ourselves, “I can drive.”

“However, this law isn’t in place to protect me; it’s in place to protect everyone else.

“We all know that alcohol is hazardous for our bodies, but we continue to consume it. We assume that vaccination is harmful to our bodies.

“The majority of experts advise us that vaccination is the best solution for the situation right now.”

Klopp stated that he believed it was his personal responsibility to think about other people’s life.

“I don’t get vaccinated just to defend myself; I get vaccinated to protect everyone around me,” he continued.

“I’m not sure why that’s a restriction on freedom. Because if it is, then not being permitted to drink and drive is also a restriction on freedom, which we accept.

“We are not permitted to inquire about people’s vaccination status, but I am permitted to inquire of a cab driver, ‘Are you drunk?’

“If he says, ‘I don’t have to tell you,’ I reply, ‘OK, I don’t drive with you, no issue.’

“I received the immunization not only because I was worried about myself, but also because I was worried about others.”

