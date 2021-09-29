Jurgen Klopp tells how Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured while training with Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-muscular Arnold’s problem is expected to keep him out until after the international break, according to Jurgen Klopp.

During Monday’s light training session at the AXA Centre, the Liverpool defender felt an adductor muscle tighten up, so he stayed on Merseyside as his teammates went out to Portugal ahead of Tuesday’s 5-1 Champions League win against Porto.

As a result, Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable for Sunday’s match against Manchester City, with James Milner expected to fill in on the right side of defence.

Klopp claims that excluding the defender from England duty is not his decision, but it appears that the Three Lions will be without the 22-year-old for their matches against Andorra and Hungary.

Klopp explained, “Trent was scheduled to play on Saturday and then Tuesday.”

“So the issue was that the players that began on Saturday (against Brentford), like Trent did, had no training on Sunday, simply recovery.

“On Monday, which is our only meeting together, we pretty much go through everything.

“We have sessions where we primarily discuss the distinctions between opponents.

“There was no real intensity in that workout, but Trent felt his adductor in that area in the middle of it.

“He has a minor injury right now. When you have something going on with your muscle, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to play on Sunday.

“There is no muscle damage that recovers so quickly.

“After that, it’s the international break, and I can’t and don’t want to make that decision for him, but based on what I’ve heard, I don’t think he’ll be able to play for the national team.

“We’ll have to decide that in the end, and maybe he’ll be ready again after that, but we don’t know for sure.”