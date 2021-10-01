Jurgen Klopp teases Man City with a formation change against Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that his team may change formation for Sunday’s match against Manchester City at Anfield.

Due to an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner has been named as his replacement for the recent triumphs over Crystal Palace and Porto.

With whoever Liverpool chooses to replace Alexander-Arnold set to face Joao Cancelo and Jack Grealish, Klopp believes the Reds had enough options to cover the England international’s absence.

However, he did not confirm if Milner will keep his spot, implying that a formation change could be considered against the Premier League champions.

Klopp told reporters, “We do a line up and it’s not clear.” “For the role, we have three, possibly more, alternatives, and we’ll see which one we choose.

“We have James, Joe, and Neco on our team. There are some things that we could modify about the system. We have time to train this week, so there are a lot of options, but football is no longer a game where one-on-one battles should be the norm.

“There are moments, but whomever plays there should have at least two players protecting them. There’s a right-back and a central midfielder there, as well as a winger.

“Whoever plays there should not be afraid of playing alone against some of the best football players in the world for an extended period of time, but I’m not sure who will play for City at the moment.

“It’s pointless to think about it too much. We have to defend as a unit, and if we do, it will be difficult for everyone, but there will be moments when individual quality shines for both sides, and maybe it will be good enough for us in the end.”