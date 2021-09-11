Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Liverpool’s Brazil bans and issues a warning for the future.

As the club against country argument with Brazil rages on, Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool will have no choice but to accept the ultimate verdict, but believes the Reds will have been cruelly treated if he is unable to call on Alisson Becker and Fabinho against Leeds on Sunday.

The duo will not be available for the trip to Elland Road at the moment, as the Brazil FA requested that FIFA impose a five-day suspension on the players after Liverpool declined to release them for international duty earlier this month.

Roberto Firmino has received the same punishment, although he will be out this weekend owing to a hamstring injury.

“We all know we are in the middle of a pandemic, which is terrible for many aspects of life, and it was difficult for football as well,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday, expressing his irritation with the situation’s uncertainty.

“We have a few more games to play than we normally do on the international stage. We had a summer break during which someone unexpectedly organized a Copa America, where they might have played the games, for example, without having to play a Copa America the previous year.

“However, people make these kinds of decisions without consulting us. Okay, nobody cares; that’s the way things are.”

The Liverpool manager also hopes for a quick resolution to the club versus nation dispute, which threatens to derail his team’s season.

After the Brazil FA petitioned the governing body to enforce its five-day limit, a number of other Premier League clubs were affected, including Leeds, who would be without Raphinha.

The situation has yet to be resolved, and it is expected to recur in October and November, when two more rounds of World Cup qualifiers will take place in South America.

Klopp has cautioned that unless the situation is addressed as quickly as possible, it will worsen.

He described the scenario as "very challenging." "It's extremely difficult for all clubs and players, particularly because we must remember that the players wanted to play those games."