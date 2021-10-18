Jurgen Klopp refers to Liverpool’s star as “the connector” and responds to Mohamed Salah’s claim to the Ballon d’Or.

Jurgen Klopp says he doesn’t know if Mohamed Salah has done enough to win the Ballon d’Or in 2021.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims that the Reds’ 10-goal top scorer receives all of the praise he deserves within the club.

After claiming an assist for a fantastic outside-of-the-foot pass to Sadio Mane for his 100th Premier League goal, Salah added another sublime goal to his increasing collection in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Watford.

Klopp described his No.11 as “the best player in the world” right now following that game at Vicarage Road, but confessed he is unaware how the criteria for the famous Ballon d’Or award would be chosen on Monday afternoon.

The award for finest footballer on the planet will be presented in Paris next month, but Klopp believes Salah’s lack of silverware this calendar year will work against him in the French capital.

“To be honest, I have no idea how you win the Ballon d’Or,” Klopp stated.

“If it comes down to being in the Champions League final and scoring the most goals, it might be a little more tough.”

“If it’s about last year’s performances, he has a chance in my opinion, but I’m not familiar enough with the competition to know exactly how it works.”

“Does he receive the credit he deserves?” He always got it on the inside. Outside, I’m not sure [the media]can answer any questions any better than I can.

“However, following his two goals (against Manchester City and Watford), people are suddenly thinking he could be the best player in the world, which is a little weird.”

“He’s scored goals like this before, and he’s been at an exceptionally high level for years.” First and foremost, I’m concerned that he’ll do it again and again.

“However, if you want to write anything great about Mo, go ahead and do it, but let’s get ready for Atletico Madrid.”

Liverpool go to Madrid on Monday ahead of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening. Roberto Firmino is coming off a hat-trick against Watford.

Klopp lavished admiration on.