Jurgen Klopp recounts what he was told by an official seconds after Liverpool’s disputed goal.

After Liverpool’s disputed equaliser against Newcastle United, Jurgen Klopp revealed what he was told by referees.

Diogo Jota equalized after being passed onside by prone Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden on 21 minutes as Liverpool recovered from behind to win 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday.

From a Liverpool corner, Hayden collided with teammate Fabian Schar, with the latter eventually getting back to his feet before Sadio Mane crossed for Jota to score.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was enraged by referee Mike Dean’s decision not to stop the game in an event that he believes was the game’s turning point.

While Klopp expressed sorrow for Howe, he also explained why the goal was allowed to stand.

“I haven’t got time to watch it back (on television),” the Reds’ manager explained. “I saw a player down, but there was only one player down when we scored the goal.”

“I spoke with our side’s linesman, who replied, ‘no, no, it’s alright, only two guys bounced off each other.’

“I’m not in a position to assess the situation from there” (in the dugout). If there is a head injury, we scored a goal a second or two later, so you can deal with it afterwards, but as far as I know, we were not involved in the incident.

“If what I’m told is correct, they jumped at each other.

“I’m sure Eddie isn’t pleased, but I simply witnessed the goal (as it happened) and didn’t have time to watch it back.”

With his 22nd goal of the season, Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead four minutes after Jota’s equalizer, before Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the win on 87 minutes after former Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey had put the visitors ahead in the seventh minute.

Liverpool are still a point behind Manchester City and have a three-point advantage over third-placed Chelsea, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by the Blues.