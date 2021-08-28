Jurgen Klopp reacts to the Champions League group of death by signing an England prospect.

After several weeks of discussions, Liverpool finalized the signing of Newcastle academy product Bobby Clark on Thursday.

The 16-year-old has represented England at juvenile level, making his U18 debut for the Magpies when he was just 14 years old.

The Reds’ new signing plays in an attacking midfield role and is the son of former Newcastle player Lee Clark. He is another proof of Liverpool’s concentration on youth recruitment.

Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon are two instances of high-profile young players who have been quickly integrated into the first squad, with Elliott making his Premier League debut last weekend.

Following the club’s interest in Clark becoming public last month, it was evident that the Reds were eager to bring him aboard.

After completing his transfer, the midfield prospect thanked Newcastle for their assistance before sending a beautiful message to Liverpool supporters.

The complete story may be found here.

After the Champions League draw on Thursday, Liverpool discovered who their group stage opponents will be.

After meeting in the quarter-finals in 2020, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been reunited with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, as well as past champions Porto and AC Milan.

The Italian team had only faced them twice previously in their history, both times in Champions League finals, the first time on that fateful night in Istanbul, and the second time in 2007.

When the Liverpool manager learned of their opponents, he stated to the club website, “I laughed very loud because it is a tough group definitely.”

“It’s the Champions League, so it is, and you have to play the top clubs in Europe, and some of them are in our group!”

The Reds’ quest for a seventh European Cup will begin on September 14-15, as they try to find a way out of their dreaded ‘group of death.’

The complete story may be found here.