Jurgen Klopp reacts to Joe Gomez’s questions at Liverpool: ‘Already talked about these things.’

Because of the “high quality” options Liverpool now has at centre-back, Jurgen Klopp admits Joe Gomez will have to fight to recover a regular starting berth.

In the Reds’ 2-0 Carabao Cup fourth round triumph over Preston North End on Wednesday night, Gomez made only his third appearance of the season.

After only two brief substitute appearances in the Premier League since returning in the summer from a catastrophic knee injury sustained while on England duty last November, the 24-year-old is expected to be dropped to the bench for Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

Instead, Joel Matip has been Virgil van Dijk’s usual partner, and £36 million summer signing Ibrahima Konate shone alongside the Dutchman in the 5-0 Premier League triumph over Manchester United on Sunday.

While Klopp recognizes that Gomez is in a difficult situation, he wants the defender to be ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come his way.

“Absolutely, it’s not simple,” the Reds’ general manager stated. “That is undeniable.

“In our scenario, it was always obvious that we needed to bring in a centre-half (in the summer). That, I believe, was something that everyone agreed on.

“Joe hasn’t played much this season, but that’s the way it goes. We opted to start with Joel after the long injury, which made perfect sense. Ibou has now entered the room.

“We have to deal with Joey, and we’re still dealing with intensity and stuff like that at the moment.

“We aren’t even halfway through the season yet, and people are already discussing such topics. Hopefully, no one gets hurt during the course of the year.

“But that’s the life of a footballer. You must be at the top of your game for the moment you walk in, and you must persuade everyone in that moment. That’s the way things are.” Nat Phillips, who replaced in for long-term injury victims Gomez, Van Dijk, and Matip last season, made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute against Preston.

With Liverpool still competing for prizes on all four fronts, Klopp is confident that every centre-back will be necessary.

“All five of the boys get along pretty well, which is really lovely to see.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”