Jurgen Klopp provides an update to Liverpool Covid as the Reds await more testing ahead of their match against Tottenham.

Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk’s positive tests are still being verified, according to Jurgen Klopp, as Liverpool wait to see if any other first-team players have got the coronavirus.

The Reds’ trio were absent from yesterday night’s 3-1 triumph over Newcastle at Anfield due to suspected positive COVID-19 cases, though it is unclear whether these results are real.

Although no other Liverpool players have tested positive since then, Klopp warned that the situation may change at any time.

The Reds’ manager told reporters about the missing three, “It’s not proven yet, that’s an ongoing process – but they are not here.”

“Apart from that, they’re fine.” There’s nothing else positive at the moment, but it’s still early, and the players will arrive later, so we’ll see.” Five Premier League matches have already been canceled owing to Covid outbreaks ahead of the weekend, while Liverpool’s match against Tottenham Hotspur is one of the games slated to go ahead as of now.

Klopp is still unaware of Spurs’ condition, but he is willing to play the game unless more Liverpool players contract the virus and are forced to withdraw.

“We have a game to play, and Thursday through Sunday is a difficult routine to maintain.” We don’t know anything about Tottenham, and I’m not sure if they’ve trained since today. “It’s tough to obtain any kind of knowledge that may be used to prepare for the game,” the German remarked.

“In terms of the game’s integrity, I’m not sure when all of these games will be played.” Is there enough room for them to be played? I’m not familiar with all of this.

“We don’t believe we should be unable to play on Sunday.” However, if we have six, seven, or eight more instances when the players arrive in two hours, we will be unable to play. We can and would like to play in the circumstances we’re in right now.”