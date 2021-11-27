Jurgen Klopp provides an update on the conversations around Liverpool players’ participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that talks to ensure the late release of his players for the Africa Cup of Nations are still ongoing.

Due to their participation in the event, which starts on January 9 next year, the Reds are set to be missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita.

“Players must be released and begin travel to their representative squad no later than Monday morning the week before the relevant final competition begins,” FIFA rules stipulate.

That means the trio’s last opportunity to play in the Premier League will be against Leeds United on Boxing Day at home.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is among the top-flight clubs that seek to postpone their players’ release, allowing them to stay for an extra week and play in the games against Leicester City and Chelsea.

“Not really, it’s too early for that,” Klopp responded when asked if a decision had been made. We’re still conversing.

“Do you think we’ll be able to reach an agreement?” Yes.” Salah, Mane, and Keita are all certain to miss Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round fixture as well as the Premier League match against Brentford at Anfield.

If Liverpool defeat Leicester in their Anfield quarter-final before Christmas, they will also miss both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

If their countries advance in the Africa Cup of Nations, they are likely to miss the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace as well as a possible FA Cup fourth round fixture.