Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Roberto Firmino’s injury.

Liverpool will do a scan on Roberto Firmino in order to determine the extent of the striker’s hamstring problem.

Firmino was taken off just before halftime of Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League match at home to Chelsea.

During a break in play, the Brazilian, who was making his first start of the season, spoke with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline before being replaced by Diogo Jota.

The forward will have his injury evaluated on Sunday, with the Reds hopeful he won’t have to miss too much time.

When asked if the injury was serious, Klopp said, “Serious?” I’m not sure. Are you serious enough to remove him? Yes.

“Bobby felt his hamstring and walked over to tell us, so we had to change.

“Bobby isn’t one of those people who raises his hand when he isn’t feeling anything.

“It doesn’t appear to be anything dangerous, but you never know until you get a scan, and we’ll find out tomorrow.”

Liverpool do not play again until a fortnight from Sunday against Leeds United, and Firmino will join Alisson Becker and Fabinho in refusing to travel to Brazil for their three World Cup qualifiers over the international break due to Premier League clubs’ concerns about quarantine.

Harvey Elliott made only his second league start against Chelsea, with Naby Keita filling in for Fabinho, who was injured in last week’s win over Burnley.

“He was good,” Klopp remarked of the kid. He looked good in the game last week and in training this week.

“We wanted to make a few changes. We wanted to include Hendo’s dynamic in the team, as well as Bobby’s role between the lines. Everything came together nicely.

“We didn’t want to change anything on top of that on the right side, either.

“Harvey has been with us from the first day of preseason. He appears to be in good shape and capable of handling 95 minutes, which is vital for us and today, which is why we began him and left him on the pitch.”