Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update on Naby Keita following Liverpool’s win over Norwich.

Naby Keita’s injury, according to Jurgen Klopp, is not serious.

The Liverpool midfielder was replaced at halftime of the Reds’ 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, as the Reds advanced to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Reds advanced to the next round in Norfolk thanks to two goals from Takumi Minamino each side of a Divock Origi header, but the only negative was the sight of Keita being taken off at halftime.

Klopp said after the game that Keita was taken off solely as a precaution for Tyler Morton after kicking the floor when attempting a through pass early in the first half.

“Was it perfect?” Klopp said. No, but there are valid reasons for that.

“We couldn’t have a perfect game today because we had to make so many adjustments.

“We started out extremely well, aggressive and energetic, but you could see we hadn’t practiced that way since we had to make a lot of late decisions.

“With speed and smart challenges, the last line and goalies protected us in these moments, so there wasn’t much in it for Norwich.

“Again, we got a fantastic goal from a set-piece, second ball, massive.”

“At halftime, we had to change because Naby had kicked the turf, and it was a little unpleasant, but we are not too concerned,” Klopp said of the Keita injury.

“It looked much more natural right away with Curtis in the half-space and Tyler Morton as a No.6.

“The boys passed the ball faster and wiser, Oxlade-Chamberlain played a little higher on the left wing, and we had more chances.

“I put Taki Minamino a little more in the middle in the half-spaces so Ox could use his speed, and Taki connected the game with Tyler and Curtis, so it was all nice.

“We scored the second and third goals and kept the game under control.”