Jurgen Klopp proposes a fixture for Liverpool’s League Cup match against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to play Arsenal in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final, but he expects his request to be ignored.

The Reds advanced to the last four after a thrilling quarter-final win over Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool trailed 3-1 at halftime, but rallied to draw 3-3 before Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out to secure a 5-4 victory.

The semi-finals will be played over two legs at the moment, with the Reds visiting the Emirates on January 4 or 5, followed by the return match the following midweek.

However, Klopp has repeated his preference for a one-off match, citing the mounting pressure on the fixture calendar as a result of postponements caused by the spread of the Omicron form of coronavirus.

“I believe it would be better with just one game,” the Reds manager remarked, “but obviously what I say isn’t that significant.”

“We’ll play two games if there are two games.” True, it would be preferable if there was only one.

“With these messages, the only thing I do is make headlines.” They never seem to show up at the appropriate locations.

“We have a meeting tomorrow at 4 p.m. with the Premier League, not the EFL; I’m not sure if they’ll be involved or not.”

Klopp has long stated his dissatisfaction with the fixture list and the demands made on the team’s stars by the authorities.

“I don’t just talk about player welfare this year; I’ve been talking about it for six years, maybe longer,” he continued.

“If the things I say were more helpful, I would say them a lot more often.” But that won’t help; instead, they will simply generate a new headline.

“As I have stated, I would prefer only one semi-final.” We’ll play at Arsenal due to the draw, which I’m cool with; we’ll see who’s better and go for it. But, in reality, I don’t perceive any differences.”