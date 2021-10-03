Jurgen Klopp may agree with the song that Man City fans sang at the end of their match against Liverpool.

At full time, the Manchester City fans in the Anfield Road end were probably correct.

As both teams limped away, they exclaimed, “You’ve just seen the champs!”

In the end, that may have been the only conclusive takeaway from a tense 90 minutes at Anfield.

On Sunday afternoon, England’s future champions were on Merseyside.

Only time will tell whether it is Pep Guardiola’s current holders or Jurgen Klopp’s surging Reds.

You’d be hard pressed to find a solid cast-iron case for anyone else as the Premier League comes to a standstill following this enthralling heavyweight clash.

Chelsea, of course, will feel they have a claim as they continue to progress under Thomas Tuchel, and perhaps the real victors on Sunday night were the Londoners.

Make no mistake, however, it is Liverpool and City who have raised the bar to the level Tuchel’s team is aiming for right now, and it appears like the third installment of their titanic rivalry is back after last season’s ridiculousness.

Since August 2018, Liverpool has amassed a record 280 points out of a possible 363, one more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

And, with recent point totals of 100, 99, 98, and 97, the gauntlet has been thrown down to title contenders all throughout the country.

Klopp said on Friday that his squad is coming closer to the kind of steam-train form that saw them run away with the title in 2020, and if a free-scoring Reds team isn’t quite there yet, they’re getting close after a year in the shadows.

City, on the other hand, showed why they are such a powerhouse under their management, and they were forced to dig deep at times.

Rarely do teams dominate parts of the game as much as the visitors did here at Anfield – not even during Klopp’s discontented winter of 2021, when everything that could go wrong did for him at this arena.

The first half of the first quarter was cagey, jittery, and marked by a slew of clumsy but insignificant errors. “The summary has come to an end.”