Jurgen Klopp makes six changes to Liverpool’s starting lineup for their match against Southampton.

Robertson has been nursing a slight injury since suffering hamstring stiffness during Scotland’s 2-0 win over Denmark over the international break, and he was just a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 2-0 triumph over Porto.

However, the Scottish captain is back in Liverpool’s defense with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Ibrahima Konate keeping his spot from the Champions League victory last week.

As a result, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, and Neco Williams will all be on the bench when Southampton visits.

It’s only the third time Henderson has started in the same midfield as Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, as the skipper returns to the starting XI following an injury sustained while on England duty earlier this month.

Diogo Jota replaces Takumi Minamino in the starting lineup, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on either side of him.

Tyler Morton has earned a spot on the Liverpool bench as a result of his outstanding Champions League debut on Wednesday. The Reds are aiming to finish second in the Premier League.

