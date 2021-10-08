Jurgen Klopp made a mistake on his first day at Liverpool, but the ‘broken’ connection was swiftly repaired.

To paraphrase, it’s the best Christmas movie ever.

Over the top… “Sir, you sent for me?” A fan on the ground in need of our assistance.

“Splendid. “Is he ill?” No, it’s even worse. He’s depressed.” It was the autumn of 2015, and there wasn’t just one disgruntled Liverpool supporter. They numbered in the thousands.

Disappointed that Brendan Rodgers’ promising reign has gone sour. Eight seasons without silverware have depressed me. The absolute abysmalness of Roy Hodgson’s reign has left me disillusioned.

So, just as in the movie, an angel was dispatched – disguised as a regular man.

And what he accomplished was just remarkable.

“I am the typical one,” Jurgen Norbert Klopp declared on his first full day as Liverpool manager on Friday, October 9, 2015.

But he was mistaken. Since then, his achievements have been completely out of the ordinary.

And, much as in the movie, he achieved that change using a simple homegrown philosophy.

“At a football club, there’s a sacred trinity – the players, the manager, and the supporters,” his most famous predecessor once memorably remarked.

And when everything comes together, it can be a very tremendous force.

That bond was shattered when Klopp arrived at Anfield in the autumn of 2015.

The German coach was well aware that he needed to improve his squad, but he also recognized that Liverpool’s 12th man had lost trust.

The believers had turned become skeptics.

It took a stroke of psychological brilliance to convert those doubters back into believers.

The dissatisfaction was widespread.

During a home defeat by Wolves in the harsh midwinter of 2010, a vociferous Kop screamed the name of previous manager Kenny Dalglish – when Roy Hodgson was in charge – and cynically sang “Hodgson for England.”

And they were on their way out early in Klopp’s tenure when Scott Dann gave Crystal Palace a 2-1 lead at Anfield with eight minutes left.

This was a support base that had just ten years earlier influenced the outcome of a Champions League semi-final.

Chelsea captain John Terry observed, “I’ve never heard anything like it before and I don’t think I’ll ever hear anything like it again.”

It was the same crowd that had rocked Real Madrid in 2009 and lined the streets to help spur the team on to a spectacular title push in 2010. “The summary has come to an end.”