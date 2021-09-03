Jurgen Klopp loaned away 12 Liverpool players for the 2021/22 season, and where they have ended up.

The summer transfer window has come to an end.

Despite the paucity of new arrivals, a number of players have departed Liverpool in order to obtain first-team experience.

Twelve players from a variety of tiers have found new temporary homes away from Anfield for the 2021/22 season.

The following is a list of where each player has gone in order to prove a point to manager Jurgen Klopp.

For a second loan term, Sepp van den Berg has returned to Preston.

The Dutch defender returned to the Championship team for the 2021/22 season after spending the second half of last season with them.

Van den Berg has had a strong start to his return to the club, scoring two goals in seven appearances so far this season.

Ben Davies will spend the season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United after failing to make a single first-team appearance since signing from Preston.

After an exceedingly poor 2020/21 season, the Blades will be trying to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Rhys Williams, a defender for Liverpool, signed a new long-term contract with the club before joining Swansea City on deadline day.

Last season, the 20-year-old made 19 senior appearances for Klopp’s side, assisting the Reds in securing a Champions League berth.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip back in action, this is a move that benefits all sides as the teenager seeks more first-team experience.

For the fourth season in a row, Ben Woodburn will be playing his football away from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old joined Hearts in the Scottish Premiership for the 2021/22 season and made his debut against Dundee United last weekend.

Adam Lewis, a left-back in the Scottish Premiership, is another player.

Last season, the 21-year-old spent time with Amines in France as well as Plymouth Argyle, and is now on the move once more.

Paul Glatzel, an academy striker, has signed a loan deal with Prenton Park to stay in the area.

The German has made an impression for the Reds’ minor teams, but he is presently competing in League Two with Tranmere Rovers.

Glatzel has appeared in each of Rovers’ five league games so far this season.

The Reds’ Academy goalkeeper has joined the team. “The summary has come to an end.”