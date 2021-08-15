Jurgen Klopp lauds three Liverpool players for their performances at Norwich, calling them “monsters” and “really good.”

After Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip made their long-awaited returns, Jurgen Klopp praised the return of his defensive “monsters.”

The pair were paired at center-back as the Reds won 3-0 at promoted Norwich City on Saturday evening to start their Premier League campaign.

Van Dijk was playing for the first time since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in October, while Matip had been out since late January due to an ankle ailment.

“Nobody knows, not even himself,” Klopp said of Van Dijk, “if he is at 90 percent or 95 fitness for where you can be, but from a form standpoint, it is different.”

“Each game certainly benefits him, and it truly helps him. It was great to see him on the pitch, particularly while defending set-pieces, where he looked fantastic.

“In terms of offensive set-pieces, we have two monsters in Joel and Virgil, who are both fantastic aerially.

“We scored from a second ball, and I thought Mo’s (Liverpool’s third) goal was a great routine.

“It was good to have him back because we grabbed the opponents in that area and finished it off.”

Due to Andy Robertson’s absence due to ankle ligament damage, Kostas Tsimikas made his Premier League debut after more than a year at Anfield.

And Klopp was ecstatic to see the Greece international maintain his superb form from pre-season.

Tsimikas’ performance was praised by the Reds’ manager as “very, very well.”

“I’d say he did some (attacking) stuff for about 80 minutes, defended effectively, and then it was like someone pulled the plug.

“But that’s to be expected after such a lengthy interval, so yes, it was fantastic.” It was fantastic to see him start in an away game like that.”