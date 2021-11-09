Jurgen Klopp is ranked higher than Sir Alex Ferguson in Neil Warnock’s top five Premier League managers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to Neil Warnock, is a better manager than Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Warnock just beat the record for most games managed (1,602) in English professional football, as well as the record for most promotions (eight).

Last weekend, the 72-year-old resigned his position as Middlesbrough manager by mutual consent, and he’s been talking about his favorite Premier League managers.

Surprisingly, the former Sheffield United manager ranked Arsene Wenger first, noting the long-time Arsenal manager’s inventiveness in the English game, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola second.

Despite winning 13 league titles with Liverpool’s fierce rivals Manchester United during his time at Old Trafford, Warnock chose Klopp over Ferguson in third place.

He reportedly told TalkSport, “I would place Klopp third because I think he’s just getting started and will get even better.”

“But, given his attitude and everything he has accomplished at the club, as well as his plans for the future with the kids, I believe he has another ten years ahead of him.

“So I think he’s third right now, but in a couple of years he might easily be number one.”

“I just think he was in an era where it was all about man-management, it wasn’t down to all the backroom staff, and Sir Alex was probably the best at that,” Warnock said of Klopp. “I just think he was in an era where it was all about man-management, it wasn’t down to all the backroom staff, and Sir Alex was probably the best at that.”

Warnock has managed four different Premier League clubs in his long career.

Sheffield United, his hometown club, reached the Premier League before being relegated at the end of the 2006/07 season.

After brief league stints with QPR and Crystal Palace, he most recently guided Cardiff City to the Premier League in 2018.

Arsene Wenger was named first by Warnock, followed by Pep Guardiola and Klopp. Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson rounded out his top five.