Jurgen Klopp is expected to receive a major boost at Liverpool that he has “never experienced before.”

This is a pre-season unlike any other for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team.

Rather of reporting to the club’s AXA Training Centre on Monday for the first day of the summer program, the club decided to fly directly to Austria.

Unlike their usual schedule, which sees them play a handful of local games before jetting out on a money-making tour of the United States or, as was the case in 2017, the Far East, the summer of ’21 is very different.

Klopp and his team have instead gone directly to their European camp for a month-long stay in the region, according to the manager.

Ray Haughan, the first-team operations manager, has worked tirelessly to build up the camp for Klopp and his staff, just like he and his colleagues did last year when a change of pre-season venue was forced upon Liverpool at the eleventh hour.

Even as recently as last week, many within the club were ignorant of the intentions as senior officials worked out the best course of action for Klopp and his team.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Wednesday, “The preparation of the pre-season was really challenging.”

“So we’re staying away for almost four weeks now, and it’s extremely unusual.

“I’ve never done anything like that before. When you play in a competition, it’s different; some players, for example, did that in Euros, World Cups, African Cups, or anything.

“It’s evident they’re in a similar scenario, but it’s just a short-term preparation after a season.

“After a long break, we’re getting ready for a long season. As a result, the training will be quite hard from a specialized standpoint.

“For the situation they’re in, it’s already tough. As a result, we must be inventive, and everyone is responsible for maintaining a positive attitude. I’d never been in a scenario like that before — 28 days is a long time. But it’s also good.”

While the German has stated his concerns about the unusually long time spent at the camp, there is a general consensus that this is exactly how Klopp wants his pre-season programs to be.

Liverpool is devoid of. The summary comes to a close.