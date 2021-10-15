Jurgen Klopp is enraged at Curtis Jones’ injury and vows to make amends. John Stones takes a shot at England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Football Association has been chastised by Jurgen Klopp when Curtis Jones suffered an injury while on international duty, leaving the Liverpool manager with a midfield selection issue.

Jones has been ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford due to a muscular injury he suffered while playing for England’s under-21 team.

With a tight groin, the Reds midfielder missed the 2-2 Euro U21 Championship qualification game in Slovenia last week, but he came on for the final 34 minutes against Andorra on Monday.

Jones, on the other hand, has exacerbated the problem, leaving Klopp low on midfield alternatives at Vicarage Road, with Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott both out, and Fabinho unavailable.

Klopp is also frustrated with the FA’s lack of communication on Jones’ fitness over the last fortnight.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool’s plans for Watford and Atletico Madrid as Fabinho and Alisson make their decisions.

Klopp predicts a Newcastle takeover and claims the Super League.

“Curtis Jones returned from the U21s hurt,” the Reds’ manager remarked on Friday. “Great. “That’s not acceptable,” says the narrator. Even getting in touch with the English Federation is tough since they simply do what they want.

“Curtis didn’t practice, and he didn’t play in the first game.” They didn’t perform any tests or anything, and he just played a few minutes in the second game.

“Who were the adversaries?” Andorra? Great. It was critical that he performed there.

“He returned with a minor injury and will not be available for tomorrow.”

“We have to cope with these things.” That is why we have such large squads so that we can use players like machines.

“I’ve said it before, but if the federations don’t start helping us – and I mean all of them, the Premier League, the FA – they need to think about the game again, not just their personal interests,” he says.

“I’ve been here for six years and we talk about it and it makes no sense, but nobody seems to care.”

Klopp also took a swipe at England manager Gareth Southgate when Joe Gomez was left out of the recent round of World Cup qualifying matches.

Gomez has made a comeback this summer after suffering a devastating knee injury while with the national team last November. “The summary has come to an end.”