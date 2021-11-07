Jurgen Klopp is dealing with a growing issue that could jeopardize Liverpool’s title ambitions.

Nothing lasts indefinitely. However, the manner in which Liverpool threw away their illustrious unbroken record has raised the first serious doubts about their title-winning chances this season.

A close defeat against a resurgent West Ham United would hardly be cause for deep contemplation and upheaval on its own.

Especially since this was Jurgen Klopp’s side’s first loss in any tournament in 26 games, a run that began in April and is the Reds’ best ever.

What really worries me about this setback is how it highlighted the flaws that have been festering dangerously beneath the surface in recent weeks.

The indicators were there last week against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield, when Liverpool blew a two-goal lead and only managed a point.

There would be no such reprieve in this place. The Reds, like everyone else, recognized that set-pieces and counter-attacks would be West Ham’s two main threats. They couldn’t handle either of them.

If Liverpool and Klopp do not learn from their well-deserved setback, it will be for naught.

And how swiftly the Reds manager finds a winning formula in midfield will determine how quickly his club can avoid a slight blip into something more catastrophic.

The engine room’s current woes will almost certainly lead to public outcry over the Reds’ failure to improve the position over the summer, but that’s no longer the case.

Klopp must deal with the present, and after impressing against Atletico, the triad of Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Fabinho simply did not perform as expected in the second half, despite the latter’s valiant attempts to keep closing the gaps.

The Reds’ manager must also be concerned about his players’ physical and mental toughness.

This season, Manchester City, Brentford, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Brighton, and now West Ham have all scored two or more goals against Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, could have taken a lot more punishment.

Teams can now easily locate the Reds’ weak places and profit from their efforts more frequently than not. The “mental monsters” have lost some of their ominousness.

In truth, with this being the final of seven games in 23 days, there were some fatigued visiting legs in the second half.