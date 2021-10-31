Jurgen Klopp is being chastised by a former Liverpool player after a blunder at Brighton.

Stan Collymore, a former Liverpool striker, believes Jurgen Klopp made a mistake in the 2-2 draw with Brighton.

In a 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield on Saturday, the Reds were forced to settle for a point.

Jurgen Klopp’s team took an early lead through Jordan Henderson, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 with a header.

However, Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard scored for Brighton, resulting in Liverpool’s fourth draw in ten league games this season.

With the game tied at 2-2, Klopp waited until the 78th minute to replace Roberto Firmino with Diogo Jota.

Klopp waited too long to put Jota onto the pitch, according to Collymore, who explained why it was “asking too much” of the Portuguese to have an impact so late in the game.

Collymore told Empire of the Kop, “I think Diogo Jota should have come on at 60-65 minutes, not at 78 minutes.”

“It’s sometimes easier to force the issue by making those small substitutions a little earlier.”

“Liverpool has never had a problem with their striker scoring goals, but I always believe that the optimum moment to make a change, in terms of going on and making an influence on the game, is 60-65 minutes.

“At 60 minutes, you’re giving someone an hour and a half. Someone will usually be warming up around 65 minutes to come on and make an impression.

“It’s probably asking a little too much to ask for seventy-eight minutes.”