Jurgen Klopp has spoken out over Salah’s contract, and Collymore believes Liverpool has the upper hand over Chelsea.

Tuesday, December 7th, is your Liverpool morning digest.

As speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool continues to grow, Jurgen Klopp has urged patience.

The 29-year-current old’s contract expires in 2023, and current talks on a new agreement have come to a halt, but Klopp has downplayed the deadlock as “totally normal” given the Reds’ top scorer’s status.

In an interview last week, Salah expressed his wish to remain at Anfield and urged the club to correct the issue.

Klopp, on the other hand, argues that the details of a new contract cannot be finalized quickly and that fans should not be concerned about the current situation.

“We’re discussing, and extending a contract with a player like Mo isn’t something you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and come to an agreement,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against AC Milan on Tuesday. “It’s perfectly normal.” The complete story may be found here, thanks to Paul Gorst.

Stan Collymore, a former Liverpool striker, has offered his thoughts on title-chasing Chelsea, who slid to third place in the Premier League after losing to West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues are hoping to build on their Champions League triumph last season by winning the Premier League this season, but they will be up against stiff opposition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Collymore, on the other hand, believes Thomas Tuchel’s side lacks the attitude of the Reds, who won the Champions League and Premier League in consecutive seasons.

“I recall watching Virgil van Dijk on repeat with a deadpan look saying, ‘We’ve accomplished nothing yet,'” Collymore added.

“Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold had a humility and grounded ness about them that I’m not seeing and hearing from other Chelsea players.”

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Charlotte Coates.