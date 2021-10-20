Jurgen Klopp has just demonstrated that he can see all sides of the Naby Keita argument.

He celebrated a fantastic volley from outside the penalty box 13 minutes into Liverpool’s European match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. He was sitting on the bench half an hour later.

It was a first-half display that exemplified both sides of the Naby Keita debate, with some praising his contributions while others pointing out his weaknesses.

As is often the case, the reality about his level is likely to be somewhere in the middle.

Liverpool’s scouting personnel, particularly the club’s analytics section, saw Keita as a phenomenon. His highlight reels on YouTube depicted him as an unconventional talent capable of accomplishing feats that his peers could not.

Jurgen Klopp regarded him as the greatest midfielder in the Bundesliga upon his arrival in Merseyside, alongside Thiago Alcantara, who would follow the Guinean to Anfield years later.

After seeing Keita in training, Daniel Sturridge commented, “I haven’t seen a midfielder like him in a while, he is something new.” “It’s insane.” He can defend, pass, dribble, and defend with the ball. He is quick and strong. He possesses everything.” Since his departure from RB Leipzig, a succession of injuries have slowed his growth, but it should not be forgotten that Keita was thought so special that a deal was arranged to capture him a year ahead of his arrival.

Throughout the most part, the 26-year-old has contributed usefully as a technically modern midfielder with enough industry connected to his game to reflect Klopp’s passionate ideas in the center of the pitch for the majority of his tenure at Liverpool.

At Anfield, being a no.8 isn't easy. "It's a complicated situation for us," Klopp says. "You have to be offensive, defensive, and truly in between the lines," he says. "You can drop but not always on the last line to receive the ball and things like that." Despite playing fewer minutes than Jordan Henderson, the Guinean international has tackled more players in the Premier League than any of his colleagues thus far this season.