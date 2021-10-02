Jurgen Klopp has been instructed to sign a Juventus forward who is “ideal” for Liverpool.

Federico Chiesa is “ideal” for Liverpool, according to one of their former players.

The Reds have been connected with the Juventus forward, who was a standout for Italy at the European Championships this summer.

Speculation over the summer suggested that Liverpool were planning an £86 million bid for Chiesa, despite the fact that he is presently on loan at Juventus from Fiorentina.

In midweek, Chiesa was the star for the Serie A giants in the Champions League, hitting the game-winning goal against Chelsea.

Joe Cole, a former Liverpool forward, has urged the Reds to sign Chiesa as soon as possible, saying the Italian would be the “ideal player” for Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Cole told Coral via the Metro, “It was an indifferent summer for Liverpool.”

“I was astonished they didn’t go out and hire a big name.

“It’s similar to what Sir Alex Ferguson used to do when they won trophies.

“They’d go back and double down, bringing in someone who might upset some feathers.

“Someone like Chiesa, with the way he plays, is an absolute perfect player from Juventus for Liverpool.”