Jurgen Klopp explains why he benched James Milner against Manchester City.

After James Milner’s first-half caution in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp stated he was always planned to pull him out.

After grabbing the lead twice in a tense second half at Anfield, the Reds were held by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Both clubs were forced to settle for a share of the points after goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were cancelled out by Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Milner was sent off in the first half for a foul on Foden, but escaped a second booking from referee Paul Tierney after a rash challenge on Bernardo Silva that enraged the City bench.

Milner was replaced by Joe Gomez shortly after, and Klopp admitted that this was always the plan after the first-half carding.

“I heard it, but I didnâ€TMt see it because I was too far away, but I saw the response from the City bench,” Klopp said of Milner avoiding a red card.

“Because of Milly’s first-half yellow card, we planned to take him out.

“In the second half, our reaction was us. We were ready to play the tight gaps, play the extra pass, and utilise the width in the second half, which was courageous, combative, and full of determination.

“It’s a really excellent lesson for us, not that I needed it, but when you get something like that first half, you have to react, and the boys did react, they were absolutely fantastic.

“We don’t always win versus City, even when we have two good halves, but the first half was perhaps the worst we’ve played against them.”

Salah’s ninth goal of the season, which came after he wriggled free of four challenges before firing past Ederson, was possibly the greatest of the bunch.

Only the “greatest players in the world” are capable of such a strike, according to Klopp.

“The first goal was a tremendous counter attack bang bang two passes, a superb finish from Sadio, and the second goal was only the best players in the world scoring goals like this,” he continued.

“He takes the ball there, puts it on his right foot, and finishes it there with the first touch he wins. That was the case.” “The summary comes to an end.”