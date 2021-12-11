Jurgen Klopp explains the changes to Liverpool’s structure, including Jordan Henderson’s new role.

As Jordan Henderson continues to thrive in a more advanced role, Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool’s new-look formation for this season.

Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita had both impressed in that role before being struck down by injury prior to the Reds captain taking up such a position alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And, speaking after Liverpool’s win against Aston Villa, Klopp revealed that it is something his team is working on, explaining their tactical set-up and how Henderson’s new duty differs from that of the left-back.

He told reporters, “We worked on it, not just on the right side.” “On the left side, we have similar things. There were numerous high-stakes situations.

“On the left side, the formation is slightly different. Because Thiago isn’t as high in the formation as Sadio and Robbo, it’s more of a Sadio and Robbo situation.

“However, Jordan’s position on that side is quite fluid.” All we have to do now is make sure that one of the three considers protection as well, but as long as we keep the ball, everything will be good.

“His role has shifted slightly,” says the narrator.

Klopp has revealed that Liverpool is working hard on their defensive style when they have the opportunity in training after keeping back-to-back Premier League clean sheets.

“It’s difficult for us to truly work on it because our difficulty is that they play all the time,” he added. “However, in the limited moments we have, we must be absolutely devoted as a squad to defending.”

“That’s how we came up with it. This group and team have a chance to score a goal when they defend at their best, but if they don’t, we’ll have to score two, three, four, or whatever. That is illogical and always possible.

“Yes, it’s something we’re working on.” It’s all about finding the right balance, both offensively and defensively, so that you don’t get overly exposed, but it’s also crucial that you have enough room to create space for other players.

“There are a lot of things to consider, but the most important is the task of protecting because it gives you a lot of leeway to do offensive things.”