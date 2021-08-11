Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s transfer plans and names 14 players in the squad.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have intimated that the club would not sign any more players until some depart.

The Reds have acquired Ibrahima Konate to their squad for the new season, bolstering a centre-back position that was plagued by injuries last season.

Despite the addition of Konate, Liverpool is still connected with a slew of other prospective new signings before the August 31 deadline.

A midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum has been mentioned, as has the possibility of bringing in a new forward.

Despite the fact that the Premier League season begins in just a few days, Liverpool has only made one addition this summer.

Klopp intimated in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that some present players of the squad may have to depart in order for more fresh faces to arrive.

“Now that the transfer window is open and the summer is here, everyone anticipates some player signings. “We’ll see what happens,” Klopp remarked.

“Let’s have a look at the team. Are you in the market for a new fullback? A new goalkeeper, perhaps? We already have some good players.”

“In midfield, we have players like Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita who have a lot of experience. In addition, in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, we have two intriguing young guys.

Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, and Divock Origi make up the attack.

“I’m sure I’ve forgotten someone… You will have to pay a lot of money if you want to buy such athletes. We are not required to do so because the players have already arrived.

“Changes must be made from time to time, but there must be room to do so. We don’t want any more players in the game. If something happens there, it can happen anywhere else, but adding more participants makes little sense.”

Liverpool has extended the contracts of numerous key players in the squad in addition to bringing in Konate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker have all signed new contracts in the last few days.

Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Harvey Elliott are among the players who have signed new contracts this season.