Jurgen Klopp discusses how long ‘crazy devil’ Jordan Henderson will be at the top for Liverpool.

After signing a new deal in the summer, Jurgen Klopp insists Jordan Henderson has nothing to prove at Liverpool, and believes his captain will only improve.

Henderson missed the final three months of last season due to injury following groin surgery, but he recovered in the summer to help England reach the Euro 2020 final.

As a result of missing the most of the Reds’ pre-season, the 31-year-old midfielder has had an erratic start to the new season.

Klopp emphasized Henderson’s importance to his team and why it was critical for Liverpool to sign their captain to a new contract before of their match against West Ham on Sunday.

“Hendo is critical to all we’ve accomplished in the last three years,” the Reds’ manager said to reporters. “He didn’t have anything to prove.”

"If someone believes he didn't perform well last season or whatever, he was injured in the last half of the season and was very unlucky before that," He essentially assisted us in three separate positions, which was quite difficult.

“He had a difficult year, as did all of us, and he was unable to participate in the crucial portion of the season due to injuries.” Then he traveled to the Euros, where he didn’t play as much due to his previous ailments.

“That’s how it is, but he has nothing to prove, and I never want to give him that feeling because I know his natural motivation is already depleted, so you don’t need to add fuel to the fire.” There’s already enough fire there, and that’s Hendo.” “The new deal is exactly what he deserves and what the club required,” Klopp continued. We need players like him, and especially him, at the club in the long run because the qualities, mindset, and attitude of these youngsters set the bar for the rest of the team.

“That’s why it’s critical that we have these individuals in the squad and, of course, on the pitch.” Hendo isn’t old at all. “The summary comes to an end.”