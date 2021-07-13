Jurgen Klopp defines Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool pre-season plan as a “very natural procedure.”

Ibrahima Konate was finally able to join up with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad, and he expressed his delight.

In May, Konate joined the club from RB Leipzig in Germany as the team’s first summer acquisition.

After the Reds paid the £36 million release clause in his Leipzig contract, the Frenchman signed a five-year contract at Anfield.

The centre-signing back’s at the club will provide much-needed depth to a defensive unit at Anfield that was plagued by injuries last season.

On Monday, Konate took part in his first Liverpool training session as the Reds began their pre-season training camp in Austria.

While Klopp acknowledges that the 22-year-old may take some time to adjust to his new team’s culture, he has stated that he intends to speak with Konate on a frequent basis to ensure he is settling in.

“First and foremost, he is clearly ecstatic! I saw on social media that he had his own shirt launch at five different Paris venues! “It’s fantastic,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I already knew he was a kind guy. Physically, we met for the first time here due of the situation – except from the games against Leipzig, of course.

“He’s a nice man who is overjoyed to be here. I’m overjoyed to have him here. He’s still a young lad, so young that it’s hard to believe, yet he’s already got a lot of experience. [He] has done some pretty wonderful work in the past, and hopefully will continue to do so in the future.

“But for him, it’s his first preseason with us as well, and we don’t know much about him, as it is with all new players.

“So we try to be cautious as well, and we try to talk to him about how he feels and other such things on a regular basis. It’s a perfectly typical procedure, and yes, it’s great to have him here.”