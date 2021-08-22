Jurgen Klopp confirms Virgil van Dijk’s plan while also hinting at Ibrahima Konate.

Virgil van Dijk, according to Jurgen Klopp, passed a “proper test” against Burnley’s sheer might, but he should expect to be benched in the coming weeks.

The Reds won 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday, and Van Dijk made an impression in his first competitive return since sustaining cruciate ligament damage last October.

With a typical crossfield pass during the build-up, the Dutchman also contributed to Sadio Mane’s second goal.

“That is really useful, but the package of Virgil is really helpful,” Klopp said of the defender’s attacking threat from the back.

“It’s great to have Virgil back. He was definitely on the edge today, not physically or in a harmful way, but simply because the intensity of the game, especially for the centre-halves, was fantastic.

“You jump and get down with the ball continually in the air, the referee giving you nothing, strikers in your body. Today was a proper test, which Virg passed.”

Van Dijk was joined by Matip, who was making his first appearance at Anfield since January, and Joe Gomez, who had been sidelined since November, came off the bench late.

With £36 million signing Ibrahima Konate yet to make his Reds debut, Klopp is willing to rotate his centre-back options after the international break next month.

“I like talking about Virgil, but I don’t like talking about last season when he didn’t play, and I have to point out that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez didn’t play either, which didn’t help matters, and people tend to forget how fantastic they are,” added Klopp.

“Because of the events of the previous year, we were in desperate need of a fourth centre-back. With Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, we now have a total of six players.

“They’ll all play; the first four will undoubtedly play, and we’ll do our best to mix it up.

“None of these guys, especially those who have been out for a long time, should be playing three games a week. We’ll have to figure out a method to get used to it.

“However, because of you, there was no way to modify anything from last week in today’s game.”

