Jurgen Klopp confirms Takumi Minamino’s arrival at Liverpool with a boast of “three new signings.”

Takumi Minamino’s development after returning to Liverpool from a half-season loan spell with Southampton last year has been praised by Jurgen Klopp.

After finding starting opportunities restricted at Anfield, the Japan international moved to St. Mary’s on a temporary basis in January, but had an uneven stint on the South Coast, scoring twice in ten games.

Despite the fact that his time with the Saints did not go as planned, Klopp is certain that the Reds are already reaping the rewards of the forward’s time away from the club, having scored a midweek brace in his first appearance of the season against Norwich City.

“Everything works in Taki’s favor. At his Brentford pre-match press conference, the German described Taki as a “amazing talent.” “You arrive from Asia and travel to Salzburg. You’re flying from Salzburg to Liverpool.

“Liverpool aren’t in the best of form right now, and we weren’t flying all the time. He came in when things were becoming tough.

“We didn’t have any fans in the stadium and all that. Then you’ll have to adjust to life in the Premier League. That’s the way things are.

“The fact that he went to Southampton was extremely beneficial. He was an entirely different player when he returned. Now you can see what I’m talking about. His finishes are truly amazing, as is the way he connects the game and drops at the perfect time.

“He’s a completely different package now, which was quite beneficial. Players require time, which we do not provide frequently enough. That is fantastic since he used that time.”

Klopp also discussed Liverpool’s better defensive record this season, claiming that while the return of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Virgil van Dijk from injury has aided the Reds, it has not made a significant difference.

“Ali in a flash” (has made a difference). He makes incredible saves,” he explained. “It’s not that we haven’t had any shots on target.

“As a unit, we’ve done a good job of defending thus far. We mentioned it before the season, but no one wanted to hear it: with Joel, Joe, and Virgil, we have three new players without having to buy them. “What we brought.” “The summary comes to an end.”