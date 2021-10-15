Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool’s plans for Watford and Atletico Madrid as Fabinho and Alisson make their decisions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho and Alisson Becker will miss the Premier League match against Watford after the decision was made to transport the pair to Spain.

The Reds two were up against a deadline to make Saturday’s match at Vicarage Road, with the 12.30pm kick-off coming less than 36 hours after they returned from international duty with Brazil against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.

In the Selecao’s 4-1 World Cup qualifying triumph, Fabinho played 71 minutes while Alisson was an unused substitute.

After visiting red-list countries Venezuela and Colombia earlier in the international break, both players were scheduled to undertake a 10-day tailored quarantine upon their return to England.

However, they will now bypass this need by remaining in Spain and preparing for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League group encounter on Tuesday before returning to Merseyside later next week.

“We’ve decided that the boys will go straight to Madrid and wait for us,” Klopp stated. “They will return little later than us and in accordance with standard procedure.

“I’m not irritated in the least. Someone determined that Brazil would play last night and we would play early the next day. We have nothing to do with that. People will say you have a large team, but that isn’t how football associations work.

“Atletico Madrid does not play on weekends, and anything like that would never happen here.”

Fabinho and Alisson will not have to quarantine and will be able to fully prepare for the next weekend’s Premier League encounter at Manchester United, as they will return to England more than 10 days after their journey with Brazil to Colombia – the game took place last Sunday.

Due to their absence at Watford, Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal for the first time in the Premier League, while captain Jordan Henderson is expected to move into a defensive midfield role.