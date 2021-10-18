Jurgen Klopp clarifies his’vehement’ criticism of Atletico Madrid and makes an accusation against Diego Simeone.

Prior to Tuesday’s Champions League match, Jurgen Klopp has tried to clarify his criticism of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

When the Reds were knocked out of Europe’s top competition by Simeone’s men at Anfield in March 2020, the Liverpool manager expressed his displeasure with Los Rojiblancos’ methods.

Klopp expressed his displeasure with the visitors’ defensive setup after losing 3-2 in extra time, saying, “I don’t understand, with the skill they have, the game they play.”

Klopp’s remarks came just hours after Liverpool’s last competitive match in three months, and just days before the UK government declared a national emergency.

As Liverpool prepares to return to the Wanda Metropolitano, the German has managed to put his irritation on that night 20 months ago into context.

“Look, first and foremost, I believe I said this (criticizing Atletico) after the second leg,” he explained.

“There were a number of things that made me upset and unhappy.

“A little bit about life, because things were going so poorly in the world at the time [because to COVID-19]and we had to focus on football in pretty weird conditions.”

“Of course, we were up against a world-class team that gave it their best on defense.” That was most likely the reason I said what I said.” Klopp stated that Atletico’s tenacious style would never be his preferred method, but he expressed his admiration for Simeone’s work with the current La Liga champions.

“Look at Diego Simeone,” Klopp continued, “he’s doing everything correctly.”

“He’s the current Spanish champion; he’s been at Atletico for, oh, I don’t know, a long time and has had a lot of success there.”

“He has a group of world-class players who he keeps on their toes.” They fight for their lives with everything they have, which speaks volumes about Diego’s character.

“As a result, I couldn’t appreciate what they’re doing any more.” Is it anything I like? Not so much, but that’s to be expected. But it is just me. I enjoy a different type of football.

“Other coaches prefer different football techniques, and no one has to like it; it just has to be.”

“The summary comes to an end.”