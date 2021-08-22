Jurgen Klopp claims the Champions League for Liverpool and expresses his joy at returning to full strength at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team’s third-place result last season was on par with their Premier League title victory the year before.

The Reds were declared champions for the 2019/20 season, ending a 30-year wait for a league title.

Last season, though, Liverpool ended 17 points behind the league leaders and were eliminated from Europe in the Champions League quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

However, a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the season secured third place and Champions League qualification for the Reds this season.

Jordan Henderson issues a warning to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, saying, “I’m telling you now.”

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

Last season, the Reds were forced to play without their three first-choice centre-backs for the majority of the season due to injury.

Virgil van Dijk was the first player to be ruled out after suffering an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby in October as a result of a challenge by Jordan Pickford.

Then, just a month later, Joe Gomez’s season was cut short after he suffered a catastrophic knee injury while practicing with England on international duty.

Before that, fellow defender Joel Matip’s season was cut short after he suffered an ankle ligament damage in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in late January.

“The major issue was that we didn’t have a defense to play against. Van Dijk, Matip, and Gomez are no longer with the Reds, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It took us a while to figure out how to cope with it. Our entire structure was vanished. We couldn’t play the games we used to be able to play. Third place is on par with winning the championship the previous year.”

On Saturday, Liverpool made it two wins in a row in the Premier League, defeating Burnley 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

“You can’t do much more than that.” It’s all OK. “We’ve gotten off to a good start.” The summary comes to a close. ”